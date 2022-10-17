Scotland-England border checks after UK split

Checkpoints likely

Nicola Sturgeon admits border checks would be necessary (pic: Terry Murden)

Goods moving between Scotland and England would be subject to checks on the M6 and the A1, as well as at rail freight terminals, following a break-up of the UK, it was confirmed today.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that if an independent Scotland was to re-join the EU Single Market, as she intends, it would create a trade border between Scotland and England because of Brexit.

Where checks on physical goods are needed, technology would be used, thereby minimising disruption, insisted the First Minister, when asked to elaborate.

Her comments, during the presentation of the economic prospectus for an independent Scotland, confirm claims by the UK In A Changing Europe think tank in February. It said that Scotland will need checkpoints along its border with England for the first time in more than three centuries if it votes for independence and rejoins the European Union.

Today’s prospectus sets out the SNP’s ambition on tying Scotland to sterling until the time is right for a Scottish pound. There would be a Scottish central bank, along with a debt management office and a strengthened Scottish Fiscal Commission to replicate the work of the UK Office for Budget Responsibility.

As an EU member Scotland would re-introduce freedom of movement across the bloc via the Common Travel Area (CTA).

Scotland would, like Ireland, retain freedom of movement within these islands, including the UK and Ireland.

It goes on to say: “For movement of goods, checks between Scotland and the 27 current members of the EU and Northern Ireland would all be eliminated.

“While, because of the UK decision to leave the EU, there would be some checks on goods between Scotland and the rest of the UK, people in Scotland could move freely in both these islands and the EU. We believe that the end result would be better for Scotland.”