Royal Mail to axe 6k jobs | pound and stocks rise

Markets: Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8.30am: Stocks rise

The FTSE 100 rose 65 points at the open to trade at 6,915.16.

7am: Royal Mail wields axe

Royal Mail has responded to the latest wave of strikes by its workers, saying it would have to cut 6,000 jobs by the end of August 2023 as it warned of losses resulting from industrial action and lower parcel volumes.

The company said it expects a full year adjusted operating loss of £350m. Full story here

Global markets

The pound continued to rise through Asian trading today after hints of a budget tax reversal.

Sterling traded at $1.1324 early Friday, up markedly from its Wednesday low of $1.0925.

London equities were expected to open strongly after the Nikkei 225 was 3.3% higher in late trade, while the S&P/ASX 200 closed up 1.8%. The Shanghai Composite added 2.1%, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong is up 3.7%.

Futures were pointing toward further gains on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.83%, S&P 500 advanced 2.60%,and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.23%.

However, hopes that pressure would ease on the Bank of England to raise rates were dashed after US headline CPI inflation rose 8.2% year-on-year in September (versus consensus expectations of 8.1%), compared to 8.3% in August.

Markets reacted significantly to the upside surprise, with the dollar strengthening to its highest level since September on a trade-weighted basis as speculators increased their bets that the Fed would increase rates by another 75bps hike at its meeting on 2 November.