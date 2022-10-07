Update:

Young accountants

Record student intake at Johnston Carmichael

| October 7, 2022
Record intake: accountancy students

Accountancy practice and business adviser Johnston Carmichael has welcomed 93 students, including school leavers, summer interns and graduates.

This year’s intake is the largest since the firm was established almost 90 years ago and is part of its commitment to ‘grow its own’ leaders. The recruits will be spread across the firms 13 offices.

The group includes graduates, who will undertake training to become qualified accountants, interns, and school leavers joining via the firm’s JC Futures scheme. The four-to-six-year training opportunity offers school leavers a route to full qualification as an accountant.

Martin Osler, chief people officer, said: “It’s extremely encouraging that we have secured such a large intake of talented young individuals amid a very tight labour market.”

