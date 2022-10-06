Rail strike goes ahead after pay talks fail

No deal

Stations will have no passengers on Monday

Rail workers in Scotland will walk out again on Monday after the latest talks between ScotRail and the RMT union broke down without an agreement on pay.

The RMT rejected ScotRail’s improved offer which the train operator tabled today in a bid to resolve the dispute and avert strike action.

The union announced that its ScotRail general grades members will take part in 24-hour strike action on Monday, 10 October, which means only a few services will operate on a limited number of routes.

ScotRail has confirmed it will only be able to operate a limited service between 07.30 and 18.30 on the following three routes: Milngavie – Edinburgh Waverley (half hourly service); Glasgow Central – Lanark (hourly service); and Glasgow Central – Larkhall (hourly service).

ScotRail is only able to provide this limited service due to the number of contingency staff required to cover the shifts of those on strike.

The dispute is separate from the RMT’s dispute with Network Rail which has seen disruption across the whole Great Britain railway network on a number of days since July and will affect the network again on Saturday 8 October.

ScotRail services will also be disrupted on Sunday, 9 October. This is due to signal boxes across the country opening at different times throughout the day.

The RMT has advised ScotRail that its general grades members will take part in an overtime and rest day working ban as part of action short of a strike from Friday, 14 October, which will have some impact on ScotRail services until the dispute is resolved.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “We’re really disappointed that the dispute with the RMT has reached this outcome, given the strength of the improved pay offer ScotRail made.

“This strike action does nothing for the railway’s recovery at this fragile time. It will severely impact our customers and it will also cost our staff through lost wages.

“Due to the large number of ScotRail staff who are members of the RMT, ScotRail customers should expect significant disruption to services on Monday, 10 October, as we won’t be able to operate the vast majority of our services.

“We’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to on Monday, 10 October.

“We remain open to resolving this dispute.”