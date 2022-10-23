Profit warnings at highest since banking crash

Update:

Profit warnings from UK companies are at their highest level since the banking crisis, according to data compiled by EY. 

There were 86 downgrades of profit forecasts between July and September– the largest tally for the quarter since 2008.  It is also significantly higher than the 51 over the same time last year, and 64 in the second quarter of this year. 

The figures reflect the onset of rising costs, affecting the cost of materials, while consumers are cutting back on spending, reflected in a higher number of consumer-facing businesses such as shops, travel firms and food producers, in the figures. 

Jo Robinson, a partner at the firm’s consultancy arm EY-Parthenon, said: “Businesses are facing an unprecedented combination of headwinds including rising costs, slowing demand and excess supply.” 

Among those issuing profit warnings during the quarter were Next and Primark owner Associated British Foods.

