Plans for homes and offices on derelict city site

Development

The site has been derelict for several years

Property developer Summix Capital has revealed plans to build family homes, student accommodation and offices on a long-derelict site near Glasgow city centre.

The site at 2 Central Quay currently includes 80,000 sq ft of offices and has a neighbouring 4.43-acre site to the east.

The southern parcel of land has been sold separately to Platform_, which is building 498 build-to-rent (BTR) apartments. It comprises four blocks, one of which, at 20 storeys, is one of Glasgow’s tallest buildings

A Summix Capital spokesman said: “These exciting proposals represent a significant investment in Glasgow and will serve to regenerate a current brownfield site, providing much-needed housing and commercial space.

“The site has lain derelict for a considerable period of time, and its redevelopment will be a welcome addition to the community.

“We are committed to pursuing a Net Zero Carbon strategy by 2030, and this development will be in accordance with this.

“These proposals are at an early design stage, and over the next few weeks, we look forward to engaging in discussions with the local community about how best to progress this.”