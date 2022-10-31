Plan for student accommodation at nightclub site

Redevelopment

Former nightclub site in Queen Street, Glasgow

Real estate investor CA Ventures has revealed proposals to redevelop the former Archaos nightclub site in Queen Street, Glasgow as student accommodation and possibly retail or commercial use on the ground floor.

There is a recognised shortage of student accommodation in the city and this latest plan follows moves to accelerate the redevelopment of the upper floors of the M&S store in Sauchiehall Street.

The Archaos nightclub has lain vacant since 2007. It is in extremely poor condition and does not offer sufficient floor area or a suitable internal layout to provide a viable development opportunity for commercial or residential use.

Previous proposals to open the building as a nightclub and later as an office scheme floundered on the considerable costs required to refurbish a building that had deteriorated considerably.

As one of the few viable options, student accommodation will aim to accommodate circa 230 students with fully serviced apartments and state-of-the-art amenity facilities.

A planning application is proposed towards the end of the yeare and if approved, the intention is for work to start on-site in 2023 with a targeted entry date of the start of the 2025 academic year.

CA Ventures has a track record in delivering sustainable buildings. An array of renewable and energy-saving technologies will be installed to minimise the carbon footprint created both during construction and when occupied.