Pensions to rise 10.1% as Truss backs triple lock

PM pledge

Liz Truss and Jeremy Hunt are ‘committed to the triple lock’

Liz Truss today denied that she had any plans to abolish the triple lock on pensions, meaning pensioners can look forward to a 10.1% rise next April.

Amid speculation fuelled by a Downing Street briefing that the lock would be sacrificed among wide-ranging spending cuts, Ms Truss told MPs: “I am completely committed to the triple lock and so is the chancellor”.

The triple lock increases the state pension in line with whichever is highest – inflation, average earnings, or 2.5%. It was a commitment in Ms Truss’ leadership campaign and also a manifesto pledge at the 2019 election.

It is based on the September inflation rate which came in at 10.1%, just ahead of expectations and up on 9.9% in August.

The Prime Minister’s commitment means the full flat-rate state pension, paid to those reaching state pension age from 6 April 2016, will increase from £185.15 per week to £203.85 per week, or £10,600.20 per year, from April next year.

Downing Street provoked another potential Tory rebellion after stating that the Prime Minister may abandon the lock.

Sources said the prospect of stirring more discontent on the backbenchers persuaded Ms Truss to keep it, though critics will point to how many times she has reversed her policy commitments

The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford persisted with the cost of living line, stating it’s “not just pensioners feeling pain”.

In response, Ms Truss said she did not think Mr Blackford “can take yes for an answer” as she had made it clear the government is protecting the triple lock on pensions.

Ms Truss earlier admitted she had “made mistakes” as she tried to calm the tension in the Commons chamber.

But despite Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer joking that she will be “out by Christmas” after her ‘fantasy economics ended in disaster’, Ms Truss insisted she will not resign. “I am a fighter not a quitter,” she said.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the consumer prices index (CPI) measure rose from an annual rate of 9.9% in August to match the recent 40-year high seen in July.

The biggest contributors were rising food costs, while fuel provided the greatest downside pressure.