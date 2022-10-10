Partners hired at Brodies and Addleshaw Goddard

Law

Clare Bone and Malcolm Gunnyeon

Brodies has appointed litigation lawyers Clare Bone and Malcolm Gunnyeon, both with long experience in health and safety.

Ms Bone joins from BTO and Mr Gunnyeon from Dentons and both have represented clients on some of the most high-profile cases in Scotland.

Brodies managing partner, Nick Scott, said: “Risk – reputational and regulatory – remains near the top of the agenda for all boardrooms and has the potential to impact all businesses.”

Addleshaw Goddard has attracted a partner to its dispute resolution team in Scotland with the addition of Claire Thornber, who joins from Weightmans Solicitors.

Simon Catto, head of dispute resolution in Scotland, said: “This appointment is part of our overall growth strategy and we expect there to be further senior additions to our team in the coming months.”