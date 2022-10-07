New chair Luthra to ‘transform’ Cricket Scotland

Failings to be addressed

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Anjan Luthra (pic: Cricket Scotland)

Cricket Scotland has named former private equity investor Anjan Luthra as its new chair on a two-year contract.

The Glasgow-born 31-year-old, co-founder and chief executive of RAMP, a London-based global media company, says he’s looking forward to “transforming” the organisation in the wake of the ‘Changing the Boundaries’ report into racism in Scottish cricket.

The report found 448 instances of institutional racism, with the entire board quitting 24 hours before its release earlier this year.

“It is an honour to join Cricket Scotland as chair and I look forward to working with all stakeholders in transforming the organisation,” said Luthra, who played for Scotland at age grade up to under-19 level.

“Cricket has been a major part of my life and I am excited to bring my experience across business, technology and sport to elevate Scottish cricket domestically and on the international stage.

“The Changing the Boundaries report highlighted serious institutional failings and I am committed to implementing the recommendations and findings from the report.”

Mr Luthra previously founded Thrillz, the UK’s largest celebrity entertainment technology platform after spending three years with the Swiss-based private equity firm Partners Group and serving on the boards of a number of leading investment firms.

Prior to that he was a restructuring consultant with Ernst & Young in Glasgow for nearly three years.

Gordon Arthur, interim chief executive of Cricket Scotland, said: “Anjan’s appointment is a major step in moving Scottish cricket forward. He is accomplished, dynamic and entrepreneurial with ambitious plans to develop the game of cricket.

“He has vast experience in the business world and brings the perfect combination of skills, passion, experience and ambition.

“The chair will lead the governance review that is one of the major recommendations emanating from ‘Changing the Boundaries’ and provides an important bridge to the International Cricket Council, sportscotland and our other stakeholders.”