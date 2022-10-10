NC 500 founder Campbell named Glampitect MD

Growth plan

By a Daily Business reporter |

Opportunities: Tom Campbell

Glampitect, the glamping site design consultancy, has appointed North Coast 500 founder and chair Tom Campbell as its first managing director.

It’s another significant step for the Edinburgh-based firm, which has enjoyed rapid growth since its formation in 2019.

Since its inception three years ago, Glampitect has gone from strength to strength, with expansion into Dubai followed by the recent establishment of a North American operation.

The business turned over £1 million for the first time last year and founder Calum MacLeod says the arrival of Tom Campbell puts the business in the perfect position to continue its upward trajectory.

“This is a new role within our business structure,” he said. “Demand has dictated we bring in someone with the necessary experience and I’m delighted to have Tom on board with us.

“His vision, knowledge, and innovative thinking will be a significant asset to Glampitect as we develop and grow the business.”

Mr Campbell said: “I am delighted to have been asked by the young entrepreneur, Calum MacLeod, to join Glampitect as managing director to deliver the opportunities for growth in an industry that is making significant progress in creating alternative accommodation experiences for the visitor.

“This is a relatively new sector and industry, and I will be overseeing the consolidation and expansion of the business with the development of innovative solutions and partnerships across the UK.”

Campbell set up North Coast 500 in 2015, helping establish the 516-mile route around the north coast of Scotland as one of the country’s most popular tourist attractions. Last month saw him step down as executive chair after seven years in the role.