NatWest shares dip on profits slip | Musk’s Twitter clear-out

7am: NatWest

Shares in NatWest, trading as Royal Bank of Scotland north of the border, fell 7% (17.6p) 230.1p at the open of the London Stock Exchange as the bank warned of changes in customer behaviour.

It posted a lower attributable profit of £2.1bn for the nine months to 30 September from £2.5bn last year.

The bank has taken an Impairments charge of £242m for Q3.

Underlying (operating) profit before tax came in at £4.1bn for the period, up from £3.5bn last year.

In the third quarter, pre-tax profit came in flat at £1.1bn.

Alison Rose, chief executive, said: “In a challenging environment, NatWest Group continues to deliver a strong financial performance; supporting our customers, responsibly growing our lending and making significant investments to transform the bank.

“At a time of increased economic uncertainty, we are acutely aware of the challenges that people, families and businesses are facing up and down the country. Although we are not yet seeing signs of heightened financial distress, we are very conscious of the growing concerns of our customers and we are closely monitoring any changes to their finances or behaviours.

“The bank’s strong capital and liquidity mean we are able to help those who are likely to need it the most, through support for our community partners, proactive outreach to our customers and targeted lending packages for the most impacted sectors.”

7am: BA owner swings to profit

British Airways owner IAG said it had swung to a third-quarter profit as airline travel continued to recover from the Covid pandemic.

The company posted an operating profit of €1.2bn compared with a loss of €452m a year ago. It said it now expected an annual profit of €1.1bn.

Twitter deal closes

Elon Musk, has completed his $44bn (£38.1bn) takeover of Twitter and already cleared out a number of top executives, including the boss, Parag Agrawal.

Mr Musk, the world’s richest man and owner of Tesla cars, tweeted “the bird is freed,” in a reference to the deal closing and Twitter going private.

It brings and end to a bitter battle that saw the social media company go to court to ensure the billionaire stuck to the terms of a takeover deal from which he had tried to withdraw.

Global markets

Sterling was quoted at $1.1560 early Friday, down from $1.1573 at the London equities close on Thursday.

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde sounded tough on inflation on Thursday, but a slight ‘dovish tweak’ to the central bank’s monetary policy statement has sent the euro below dollar parity.

The Bank of Japan stuck to its ultra-loose monetary policies on Friday, even as the yen comes under pressure from aggressive tightening by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks.

In Tokyo the Nikkei 225 index was down 0.7% in late trade.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Shanghai Composite was down 1.7% and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong gave back 3.6%.

The US economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the third quarter, according to the latest estimate from the US National Bureau of Economic Research on Thursday, as weekly jobless claims ticked up, but came in lower than anticipated.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.6%, while the S&P 500 closed down 0.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended 1.6% lower.