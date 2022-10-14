Update:

Law

Moves at Balfour+Manson, Gillespie Macandrew

| October 14, 2022

Balfour+Manson has promoted Michaela Guthrie to partner, from 1 November. This takes the number of partners at the firm to 23.

Ms Guthrie, pictured, joined Balfour+Manson as a trainee in 2014 and is accredited by the Law Society as a specialist in medical negligence law and as a senior litigator by the Association for Personal Injury Lawyers.

Gillespie Macandrew has bolstered its land & rural business and private client & tax teams and strengthened its commercial property team with a series of hires. 

They include legal directors Fiona Scott who joins from Brodies, Stewart Dunbar from Blackadders and Garry Gibson from Lindsays.

