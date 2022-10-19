Miami investor still keen to buy stake in Rangers

US interest

Rangers took the case to a US court (pic: Terry Murden)

A Miami-based investor insists she is still keen to acquire a “significant ownership interest” in Rangers Football Club.

Kyle Fox, prinicipal of KRF Capital, recently prevailed in a US District Court in a trademark lawsuit brought by the Ibrox club.

On 12 October, Rangers voluntarily dismissed its own lawsuit following two months of legal briefing and just hours after KRF Capital filed its reply in support of a motion to dismiss Rangers’ claims.

KRF Capital said it had been in discussions with certain Rangers’ shareholders to “lawfully acquire” an ownership stake in the club and Rangers’ board filed its suit under the Lanham Act based on the “untenable premise” that Rangers was “not for sale.”

KRF Capital pointed out “factual and legal deficiencies” of Rangers’ claims and that Rangers is a UK public company with freely transferable shares. The club was forced to withdraw many of its allegations before ultimately dropping the case.

It is understood that Rangers are satisfied that the action served its purpose after the club became concerned that its intellectual property had been used without authorisation.

However, in an indication that the saga is far from over, Ms Fox said yesterday: “I have always been, and will continue to be, open and transparent with Rangers’ board, shareholders, and investors.

“I look forward to putting the lawsuit behind us and continuing to explore opportunities to bring value to the Rangers organisation, its loyal fans, investors, and other stakeholders through KRF Capital’s proposed acquisition of a significant ownership interest in the club.”

Ms Fox, the former Global Head of Capital Markets at HIG Capital, became interested in acquiring a stake in Rangers after meeting former chair Paul Murray earlier this year and submitted a proposal to deputy chairman John Bennett that would have seen her buy 75% of Rangers and commit an additional £50 million of capital over five years.

That was later scaled down to a 25% stake, plus an additional capital commitment of £75m.

Rangers initially sought compensation for damages to their ‘business relationships, goodwill and reputation’ after claiming Fox was unlawfully using their trademarks and branding.

Following the settlement of the case, Ms Fox’s representative James Gillenwater said: “We were committed to fighting these wrongful accusations against Ms Fox and confident that she would be vindicated, as she was by Rangers’ withdrawal of all its claims.”

