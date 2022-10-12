MatchPoint founder joins Archangels board

Angel investing

Neil Cunningham, founder of MatchPoint Hospitality Group, has been appointed to the board of the investment syndicate, Archangels.

Mr Cunningham (pictured) set up MatchPoint in 1992, expanding its corporate hospitality offering from the UK to include clients as far afield as Hong Kong and Sydney, and recently sold his stake. He has invested in, and been a director of, various start-ups, joint ventures and special purpose vehicles in the hospitality and sports industries in the UK, Middle East, Asia, and Australia.

An investor in Archangels for more than 15 years, Mr Cunningham’s appointment comes as the Edinburgh-based syndicate celebrates its 30th year. Chaired by Ian Macleod, other board members include Tim Allan, Maureen Kinsler, Mike MacPhee and Andrew Sealey.

Mr Macleod said: “Having founded, grown and successfully exited a highly valuable Scottish business, Neil is an excellent addition to the Archangels board of directors. Neil brings a great deal of international experience and market expertise, which will be invaluable as Archangels continues to support and promote innovative Scottish businesses and generate real value for our investors and the wider Scottish economy.”

Mr Cunningham said: “In the 15 years that I’ve been a member of the Archangels community, I’ve witnessed first-hand the value of angel investing to supporting ambitious early-stage businesses. It’s an honour to help steer that support from the board and to play my role in the next chapter of Archangels’ story.”