Macwhirter leaves Herald following coconut tweet

Writer departs

Iain Macwhirter: departing

The Herald has parted company with long-serving columnist Iain Macwhirter after he described ethnic minority MPs promoted to top jobs in the UK government as “the coconut cabinet”.

Mr Macwhirter, a former BBC political correspondent and one-time rector of Edinburgh University, sparked a social media backlash for posting the comment in a tweet responding to Liz Truss’s decision to appoint the first cabinet in history in which none of the great offices of state are held by white men.

The Glasgow-based newspaper group said that after investigating the incident it had “mutually agreed” that Iain will leave The Herald to pursue other opportunities. His final column will appear on Sunday.

In a statement on Twitter, The Herald said it was “satisfied there was no racist intent in what was still an offensive and unacceptable tweet by our freelance contributor Iain Macwhirter…

“Iain has been an exceptional long-serving political commentator for The Herald for over 22 years…

“He has written thoughtfully on race and other sensitive issues … and these pieces have always met our editorial standards and have been well-received by our readers.

“He goes with out best wishes and we want to put down our sincere thanks to him for the body of work he has achieved with the newspaper.”

The tweet appeared in a brief exchange of views on the new Cabinet. Kwasi Kwarteng, the son of Ghanian immigrants, is the new Chancellor. James Cleverly, whose mother was from Sierra Leone, was appointed Foreign Secretary, and Suella Braverman, whose mother was born in Mauritius, is Home Secretary.