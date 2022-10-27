Lloyds profits slip | Shell earnings ease | Facebook falls

Markets: Live

7am: Lloyds

Lloyds Banking Group saw quarterly profits fall ahead of a potential rise in loan defaults.

Pre-tax profit came in at £1.5 billion for July-September, below the £1.8 billion average forecast and down on £2 billion in the same period last year. Net income rose 12% to £13bn on the back of surging interest rates.

The UK-focused bank reported a jump in bad debt charges to £668m, taking the total for the nine months to date this financial year to £1.045bn.

It now expects net interest margin, a key measure of the difference between lending and savings rates, to be above 2.9%, compared with 2.84% in the year-to-date.

“The current environment is concerning for many people and we are committed to maintaining support for our customers,” said Lloyds CEO Charlie Nunn.

7am: Shell

Shell posted third quarter profits of $9.45 billion, slightly above forecast, and more than double the $4.2bn reported in the same period last year. Full story here

7am: Made.com

Online furniture retailer Made.com has confirmed that the company is no longer for sale after yesterday announcing that there are currently no offers.

“Having considered the nature of ongoing discussions with interested parties as part of the company’s strategic review process, the board has concluded that there is no reasonable prospect that an offer for the issued and to be issued share capital of the company will be forthcoming and has accordingly decided to terminate the formal sales process under the Takeover Code. Accordingly, the company is no longer in an offer period.

“The board of MADE will continue to look to preserve value for its creditors and shareholders as part of the ongoing strategic review and a further update will be made as and when appropriate.”

7am: Facebook

Facebook parent Meta posted a decline in revenue for a second consecutive quarter, following a fall in advertising revenue and as competition from video app TikTok heats up.

The quarter’s weak results has raised more questions on the wisdom of plans to spend $10 billion a year on the metaverse.

Revenue for the three months to the end of September fell 4% to $27.71 billion from $29.01 billion in the same period last year.

The results followed weak earnings reports from Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft this week. Meta’s stock tumbled 14% in after-hours trading.

Global markets

The pound has jumped to six-week highs as Rishi Sunak is seen as bringing some stability to fiscal policy.

Sterling was trading at $1.150 in US trading on Tuesday and a break above this level on Wednesday triggered a further jump to $1.158.

US markets ended a volatile session in subdued fashion with the Dow Jones posting its fourth consecutive day of gains, while tech stocks were under pressure following disappointing results from Alphabet and Microsoft.

At the close the DJIA was almost unchanged, the S&P 500 was 0.74% lower and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 2.04%.

The Bank of Canada surprised the market by hiking interest rates by a less than expected 50 basis points, encouraging markets to believe central banks may ease off on aggressive policies to tackle inflation.