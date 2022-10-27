Lloyds profits fall as inflation boosts bad debt

Bank earnings

Lloyds Banking Group has seen a jump in bad debt

Lloyds Banking Group, owner of Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows and Halifax, saw quarterly profits fall ahead of a potential rise in loan defaults.

Pre-tax profit came in at £1.5 billion for July-September, below the £1.8 billion average forecast and down on £2bn in the same period last year. Net income rose 12% to £13bn on the back of surging interest rates.

The UK-focused bank, which is also Britain’s biggest mortgage provider, reported a jump in bad debt charges to £668m, taking the total for the nine months to date this financial year to £1.045bn.

It now expects net interest margin, a key measure of the difference between lending and savings rates, to be above 2.9%, compared with 2.84% in the year-to-date.

“The current environment is concerning for many people and we are committed to maintaining support for our customers,” said Lloyds CEO Charlie Nunn.

… more follows