Kwarteng’s survival ‘may rest on party speech’

Tory conference

Kwasi Kwarteng: insists his plan is right for Britain

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will today insist that he will manage taxpayers’ money with an “iron-clad commitment to fiscal discipline” when he defends his tax-cutting plans to Conservative party members.

Mr Kwarteng will the party’s annual conference that his approach will get the economy on track for 2.5% growth.

With unrest growing within the party over the backlash to his mini-budget, he will say the plunging pound is symptomatic of a decline by other currencies against a strong dollar and that other economies are facing rising inflation, interest rates and energy costs.

However, his speech will determine the direction of the markets, though he is not due on stage in Birmingham until about 4pm and may not conclude before the London Stock Exchange closes at 4.30pm.

Former Tory Chancellor George Osborne said it was “touch and go whether the Chancellor can survive” the fallout, telling the Andrew Neil Show it would be “curtains” for Mr Kwarteng if his speech was badly received.

Mr Kwarteng will set out a “new economic deal ” for Britain and will argue that his plan is “sound, credible and will increase growth”.

He will tell delegates: “I refuse to accept that it is somehow Britain’s destiny to fall into middle income status or that the tax burden reaching a 70-year-high is somehow inevitable. It isn’t, and shouldn’t be.