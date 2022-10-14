As revolt grows...
Kwarteng leaves US for crunch talks on budget
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng cut short his trip to Washington yesterday to head home for crunch talks with Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Bank of England amid a growing financial crisis.
Mr Kwarteng ditched a meeting planned for today with the International Monetary Fund which has been heavily critical of his tax cuts.
The Bank of England is due to end its emergency bond-buying scheme at the close of market business today, with speculation it may be forced to resume the programme unless the Chancellor reverses his plans.
Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng are facing growing unrest among Tory backbenchers that could force them to rip-up the mini-budget or resign their posts.
Downing Street insisted there were no plans for further changes to the package and Mr Kwarteng said he was “going nowhere”.
But a fortnight of turmoil on the financial markets and unease over how the budget cuts will be funded has left Tory MPs exasperated over the party’s reputation being “trashed”.
Despite saying they stand by the tax-cutting plan, Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng are expected to reverse the plan to scrap the corporation rise, a move that would slice £18bn off the £43bn of cuts.
The managing director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva, told a press conference: “Our message to everybody, not just the UK, is that at this time, fiscal policy should not undermine monetary policy.
Mr Kwarteng told a fringe meeting at the event: “Our position hasn’t changed. I will come up with the medium-term fiscal plan on the 31 October, as I said earlier in the week, and there will be more detail then.”
However, asked about reversing the corporation tax plan, he replied: “Let’s see.”
The latest moves follow the Prime Minister’s badly-received meeting with the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers this week which failed to provide many MPs with the reassurances they were seeking.
Media Services
DB Media Services provides a one-stop-shop to manage your communications and photography with direct access to publishing on the Daily Business website
contact: mediaservices@dailybusinessgroup.co.uk
Senior Conservatives are now said to be holding talks about replacing her with her leadership rivals Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.
Under the rules of the 1922 Committee, the Prime Minister cannot face a confidence vote until she has been in office for a year. However, in practice, if enough MPs pressure Sir Graham Brady, the committee chairman, one would probably take place.
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has blamed the Bank of England for the turmoil in the value of sterling and the rising cost of Government borrowing, while former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said Governor Andrew Bailey’s handling of the situation had been “stupid”.
The pound jumped 0.9% against the dollar to trade at $1.12 as markets responded positively to hints of a reversal of the tax cuts.
The FTSE 100 managed to eke out a gain at the end of the day, closing 24.12 points higher at 6,850.27.
However, hopes that pressure would ease on the Bank of England to raise rates were dashed after US headline CPI inflation rose 8.2% year-on-year in September (versus consensus expectations of 8.1%), compared to 8.3% in August.
Rob Clarry, Investment Strategist at UK wealth manager Evelyn Partners, said: “Today’s inflation report surprised to the upside, derailing hopes for a Fed pivot in the near-term.
“This comes as investors were praying that some initial signs that labour market conditions were easing could prompt a rethink by the Fed.”
Markets reacted significantly to the upside surprise, with the dollar strengthening to its highest level since September on a trade-weighted basis as speculators increased their bets that the Fed would increase rates by another 75bps hike at its meeting on 2 November.