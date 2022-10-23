Johnson and Sunak in ‘power sharing’ talks

Tory leadership

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak could agree a pact

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak could announce a power-sharing ‘pact’ as early as today following talks late last night.

It may see the former Prime Minister back in Number Ten, despite polling suggesting Mr Sunak has a big margin lead among Tory MPs, though many of Mr Johnson’s supporters have yet to declare their hand. They insist he could get the required 100 backers to force a run-off with his former Chancellor.

No details of the talks have yet emerged, but Mr Sunak would demand a high price for allowing the man he deposed to make a spectacular comeback.

Mr Johnson is dividing the party among those who believe he would destroy the party and others who think he is their only chance of defeating Labour.

According to BBC polling, which focused on those MPs who have publicly decared, Rishi Sunak continues to forge ahead in the race, gathering the support of 129 MPs from all wings of his party, including former Johnson allies. Mr Johnson is in second place with 53 backers and Penny Mordaunt on 20.

Ms Mordaunt dismissed talk that she will act as kingmaker and dismissed as “completely false” a claim that she had offered support to Mr Johnson in exchange for a top job. She insisted “I am in it to win it” and that she is confident of getting the required number because she is “best placed to bring the party together”.

A Deltapoll survey for the Mail On Sunday found that if a General Election was held today, Labour would have a lead of 25 points – and a majority of 320.

But if Mr Johnson was Prime Minister, the lead would be cut to ten points, with a Labour majority of just 26. When voters were asked how they would vote if Rishi Sunak was the leader, Labour had a lead of 17% and a projected majority of 124. Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, who is struggling to get enough MPs to back her leadership bid, would lose to a Labour majority of 216.

Whoever wins, it is likely that Jeremy Hunt will remain as Chancellor, not least to avoid further dislocation in government. That means he will deliver the fiscal plan next Monday, a move that would also satisfy the markets which have been spooked by weeks of political turmoil.