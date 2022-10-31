Update:

Finance

Jack takes chair as Opulus Financial expands

By Hayley Murden | October 31, 2022

Opulus Financial, the Chief Financial Officer Solutions business, has appointed Lorna Jack as chair.

The appointment represents an important milestone for Opulus as the business continues to expand its offering ahead of further growth expected before the end of the year.

Ms Jack was chief executive at The Law Society for Scotland for more than a decade and is currently chair of Highlands and Islands Airports, vice chair of the Scottish Funding Council and honorary consul for the Netherlands in Scotland.

Matthew Garstang, CEO at Opulus, commented: “Lorna’s experience will be invaluable as she supports the team with the smooth integration of both existing and future acquisitions as we expand our footprint across Scotland.”

Ms Jack, added: “With four successful acquisitions already completed since launching as a business last year, I’m delighted to join such an ambitious business and can’t wait to begin supporting Matthew and the wider team in their efforts in integrating new acquisitions into the wider group and expanding the business’ unique CFO solutions offering across the country.”

, Appointments, Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Weny Nicolson

Nicolson joins CMS competition and trade team

Law firm CMS is bolstering its competition and trade practice with the appointment of WendyRead More

Mike Fergusson and-Julie Thomson

Aberdein Considine hires CFO and first COO

Aberdein Considine has boosted its senior management team with the appointment of Julie Thomson asRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.