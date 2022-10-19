Inflation hits 10.1% amid threat to pensions

Triple lock risk

Jeremy Hunt: preparing to announce cuts

Downing Street has provoked another potential Tory rebellion after admitting that the Prime Minister may abandon a key manifesto promise that pensions would rise in line with inflation.

Pensioners are expecting a significant increase next April as it is based on the September inflation rate which came in at 10.1%, just ahead of expectations and up on 9.9% in August.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the consumer prices index (CPI) measure rose from an annual rate of 9.9% in August to match the recent 40-year high seen in July.

The biggest contributors were rising food costs, while fuel provided the greatest downside pressure.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “This government will prioritise help for the most vulnerable while delivering wider economic stability and driving long-term growth that will help everyone.”

Liz Truss said during the Tory leadership campaign that she was committed to the triple lock which increases the state pension in line with whichever is highest – inflation, average earnings, or 2.5%. It was also a manifesto pledge at the 2019 election.

But yesterday Ms Truss’s spokesman refused to rule out capping pension costs as part of a department-wide clampdown on spending.

The Chancellor is expected to announce £40 billion of savings in his Halloween Budget.

He has already reversed £32bn of Ms Truss’s tax cuts which has helped to calm the markets.

One option on pensions would be to increase them in line with wage rises which are growing at a rate below inflation.