‘Hypocrite’ Sturgeon blasted over election call

FM called out

Nicola Sturgeon held office for 18 months without calling an election

Nicola Sturgeon has been branded a “hypocrite” for claiming Rishi Sunak must call a General Election to be Prime Minister, when she herself governed without calling an election for 18 months.

The SNP leader claimed yesterday that it was “preposterous democratically” for Mr Sunak to govern without calling a General Election.

However, Ms Sturgeon became First Minister following Alex Salmond’s resignation in 2014 and declined to call an election.

She continued in post until the 2016 Scottish Parliament election without ever attempting to seek a personal mandate.

Scottish Conservative MSP Russell Findlay said: “Nicola Sturgeon clearly has a very short memory.

“She has proven herself to be a shameful hypocrite by demanding Rishi Sunak calls an election, given she never tried to do that herself when she was installed as leader by the SNP.

“Nicola Sturgeon must have realised this grubby political attack would backfire instantly. It seems like this is just another attempt by the SNP to provoke grievance with the UK government.

“Rishi Sunak will restore economic stability and unite the country – unlike the SNP leader who wants to create fiscal chaos and divide people all over again with her unwanted push to hold another independence referendum in less than a year.”

SNP MP Mhairi Black today continued the attack, accusing the Conservative government of behaving undemocratically.

“Rishi Sunak and his government cannot go on without a mandate from the people,” she said, “It’s now incumbent on Tory MPs to do their democratic duty by demanding the Prime Minister calls a general election.

“The situation is a democratic disgrace, one that shames the UK and makes a mockery of our democracy.”