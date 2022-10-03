Heslop joins Knight Property Group board

Development

Stuart Heslop (pic supplied)

Knight Property Group has appointed Stuart Heslop a non-executive director of the company.

Mr Heslop was previously managing director of real estate finance at RBS for Scotland and the North of England and a policy board member of the Scottish Property Federation.

In his new position, he will work alongside the Knight Property Group and Chess Group boards, providing expert advice and counsel on finance and economic matters, as well as the ongoing development of the portfolio.

James Barrack, founder and chairman of Knight Property Group said: “We have worked with Stuart for many years now in his banking roles and he is well-known and highly respected by the Knight team.

“He has a strong track record in the sector, as well as natural energy and we are excited that he is joining us. He will bring a fresh perspective and objective view, as we continue to develop the business and expand our investment portfolio across Scotland.”

Mr Heslop added: “I look forward to working closely with James and the rest of the board, in what is an exciting period of continued growth for the business.”