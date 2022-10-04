Glasgow engineer WGM acquired by RSK

Acquisition

WGM has grown into a £45m turnover company

WGM Engineering, which works with a number of major infrastructure and utilities companies, has been acquired by environmental, engineering and technical services business RSK for an undisclosed sum.

Glasgow-based family business WGM was established in 1986 and has grown into a £45 million turnover business with 365 employees.

Its clients include Scottish Water, BP Pulse, Scottish Gas Networks and Arnold Clark. Recent projects include a £20m capital upgrade of Dalmarnock wastewater treatment works and, with partner BP Pulse, the delivery of the electric vehicle infrastructure for Police Scotland.

Commenting on the acquisition, managing director Ian Mathieson said: “RSK, with companies such as Binnies and MWH Treatment, has become a real powerhouse in the water sector.

“We are looking forward to working closely with the 175 companies within the RSK family as WGM enters this new chapter of its development and growth.

Alan Ryder, chief executive of Cheshire-based RSK Group, said: “Our acquisition of WGM Engineering is testament to the skill, experience and work ethic which has seen the company attract a high-profile client list to whom WGM is a trusted partner.”

RSK now has a headcount of about 10,000 and turnover at the end of the 2022 financial year is expected to be in excess of £800m, more than double the previous year.