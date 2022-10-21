Gerrard pays price for Villa’s poor start to season

Ex-Ibrox boss sacked

Sacked: Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard has been sacked as the Aston Villa head coach, bringing an end to a poor series of results that have left the Premier League club in the relegation zone.

The former Rangers manager, who replaced Dean Smith last November, was dismissed after Villa’s defeat by Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The 42-year-old former Liverpool and England captain was tasked with reviving the Midlands club on the back of his success in returning the Scottish title to the Ibrox boardroom.

Pundits thought Villa would be a stepping stone towards his eventual return to Anfield. But Gerrard’s record at Villa has been no better than that of his predecessor. He led Villa to just 13 wins in 40 games in all competitions.

It is understood that the Villa board is targeting former Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino as a replacement.

Gerrard’s demise may give his former Old Firm rival and former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers food for thought. The former Celtic chief has seen his Leicester City side make a poor start to the season and has acknowledged that he is under scrutiny.

“I’m bitterly disappointed for Steven. He did a fantastic job at Rangers and got the opportunity to come into the Premier League,” said Rodgers.

“Their ambitions are, I presume, European football. Stability and patience seem to be running out in football. I believe, with that time and patience, he could have got the club to where they want to be.”