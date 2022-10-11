GAP plant hire owners sell vehicle rental firm

Deal with SIXT

George Frier

Douglas and Iain Anderson, the joint managing directors of specialist plant hire company GAP Group, have sold their vehicle rental company to SIXT.

The vehicle hire business was set up by the pair in 2014 as a private venture sitting outside of GAP Group to support a range of companies with light commercial vehicle and 4×4 vehicle rental from four locations in the UK.

GAP Group and SIXT will continue to work closely together, partnering on key mutual customers as SIXT expand its LCV rental presence in the UK.

Shepherd and Wedderburn’s Corporate Finance team advised the Andersons on the deal alongside EY. SIXT was advised by Addleshaw Goddard in Leeds.

George Frier, partner at Shepherd and Wedderburn, said: “It was a pleasure to be able to support Douglas and Iain on the transaction and to ensure the process went smoothly.”