Ex-bank CEO MacTaggart now an awards finalist

More rewards await

Eilidh MacTaggart: left the Scottish National Investment Bank for personal reasons

Eilidh Mactaggart, who controversially resigned as CEO of the Scottish National Investment Bank, may yet have something to celebrate. She is listed as a contender for a Corporate Leader of the Year award.

Ms MacTaggart left the state-backed bank in February for ‘personal reasons’ just 14 months after it began operating and was rewarded with a pay and benefits package of £348,047, one of the highest in the public sector.

Her departure has been the subject of considerable scrutiny, including a parliamentary hearing, but no further explanation has emerged.

Now she has been named as one of 10 candidates in the corporate leader category in the Scottish Women’s Awards being held in Glasgow on 27 October.

The awards are organised by Creative Oceanic, an events and marketing agency, which holds the events in cities around the UK and overseas.

They commend women entrepreneurs, professionals, businesses, civil servants and sports stars on their success and contribution to society.

More than 300 women are named on the list of Scottish finalists competing for a number of prizes.

Ms MacTaggart’s current employment status is unknown.

The Scottish National Investment Bank reported a £3.4m loss in its first year during which it invested £140 million in 12 projects. Interim chief executive Sarah Roughead is overseeing operations while the search for a permanent CEO continues.