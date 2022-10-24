EICC hires Royal Albert Hall technical chief

Events

Ollie Jeffery: dedicated team (pic: supplied)

The Edinburgh International Conference Centre has hired Royal Albert Hall executive Ollie Jeffery as director of event operations and technology.

Mr Jeffery spent more than 18 years with the Royal Albert Hall, most recently as head of production and technical.

His experience included developing the venue’s lighting and audio services, establishing an apprentice scheme, and supporting the delivery of around 400 events a year.

EICC CEO Marshall Dallas said: “As we aim to further establish the EICC as a globally-recognised conference venue, getting someone of Ollie’s international experience and know-how on board is a major coup and signposts our ambitions for the years ahead.”

Mr Jeffery said: “The EICC is an incredible venue with fantastic technology and great flexibility to host a multitude of different events. I am also really excited to join such a dedicated team, and I look forward to building on the relationships I have built up within the industry to help the EICC move forward into both the new hotel and overall venue development.”