Council to restore city’s image after bin shame

Street cleaning pledge

Litter in the Royal Mile became Edinburgh’s shame (pic: Terry Murden)

Edinburgh City Council is to work with local businesses and residents to improve street cleaning, tackle graffiti and encourage more recycling after the summer of bin workers’ strikes dealt a severe blow to the capital’s image.

The council fears the sight of rubbish piled up in the city as a result of a pay dispute with its refuse collectors, left a damaging impression among visitors.

Together with vandalism, weed-strewn streets and general neglect there is concern that it could hit future income if tourists choose to stay away.

A report published by the City of Edinburgh Council to be considered by the Transport and Environment Committee on Thursday highlighting improvements to the local authority’s waste collection and cleansing service to improve street cleanliness as well as the city’s recycling rates.

It includes a number of improvements in progress and proposals which require increased investment which will be considered during the budget setting process in February.

The council will build on its ‘Our Edinburgh’ campaign which engages with groups such as community councils and residents and will focus on areas such as fly tipping and illegal disposal of waste.

More will be done to work with takeaway businesses to encourage them to help keep the streets clean.

Tourists walk past graffiti in King’s Stables Road (pic: Terry Murden)

Scott Arthur, the city’s environment convener, said: “Edinburgh is a fantastic city, but too often I’m ashamed by the level of mess I see on our streets.

“I know that issues such as graffiti and fly tipping need to be addressed, and Edinburgh’s new administration is committed to taking immediate action and making further improvements if funding can be found.

“We’re also going to further develop our award winning ‘Our Edinburgh’ campaign to educate members of the public on disposing of their waste responsibly.