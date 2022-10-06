Clyde Munro adds 75th practice to group

Dental deal

Jim Hall: learning

Scottish dental group Clyde Munro has acquired its 75th practice – with deals agreed in principle for a number more to join its network in the coming months.

Clyde Munro has been buying dental practices in Scotland at a rate of three per month following a £25 million package from Investec secured earlier this year.

Following the purchase of Tryst Dental in Stenhousemuir, the Glasgow-headquartered group now has more than 600,000 patients – about one in every nine people in Scotland.

Jim Hall, founder and chief executive with Clyde Munro, said: “We learn something new from every practice that we engage and this is helping us to grow and develop as an organisation.

“It’s a challenging time and the sector is tackling major, well-publicised issues, recovering from the pandemic and countering an unprecedented shortage of dentists, especially in rural areas.

“We’re at a scale where we can now tackle these issues head-on – and we hope to play an increasingly prominent role in improving dental health outcomes for all in Scotland.”