Hybrid trend

More are shopping early for Christmas (pic: Terry Murden)

Click-and-collect will represent almost four in ten (38.4%) shopping trips in Scotland this year compared to fewer than three in ten (27.6%) a year ago.

Unlike online-only sales which peaked during the pandemic, the popularity of click-and-collect, where goods are bought online but picked up from a physical store, has continued to grow.

Research from Barclays Corporate Banking reveals that click-and-collect will be worth £42.4 billion across the UK (£2.55bn in Scotland), accounting for 8.4% of the retail sector’s annual income.

The study – ‘What’s in store for retail?’ – focuses on retail businesses with over ten employees, revdeals that he click-and-collect economy now also underpins 13,900 jobs across the industry in Scotland, which equates to 4.8% of the region’s retail workforce.

Over a third of physical stores in Scotland (39.3%) are now used as click-and-collect locations, with more than four in every ten (41.1%) being used to process returns.

The data demonstrates how online and physical retail sales channels are becoming more intertwined. Consumers in Scotland like to research products online and in-store in equal measure across a number of products, including homeware (35.3%), fashion (34.6%) and electronics (32.3%).

The research also reveals that having both an online and physical presence can be advantageous for a retailer’s appeal. One in ten consumers (14.6%) in Scotland say they can be hesitant when buying from online-only brands, a figure which drops to 8.5% when businesses also have physical stores.