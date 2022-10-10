Carlin joins board at Energy Training Academy

Social enterprise expands

By a Daily Business reporter |

Role: Jak Carlin

An education centre aiming to disrupt the energy sector in Scotland has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of former Bauer Media sales chief Jak Carlin to its board.

Mr Carlin brings a wealth of marketing and business development experience to the advisory role with The Energy Training Academy CIC having spent eight years at Radio Forth, while he latterly headed up the Scottish sales team at media giant Global.

From its base on the outskirts of Edinburgh, the academy will deliver Scottish Government-backed initiatives to help youngsters into employment.

More experienced engineers looking to upskill in renewables will also benefit from the newly established social enterprise – the first of its kind in Scotland – which has evolved from a partnership between the Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) and HeatFix Scotland in the Capital.

The unique nature of the centre’s offering is what appealed to Mr Carlin, who set up the marketing agency Alleyoop earlier this year.

“The revolutionary concept and model of The Energy Training Academy makes it a project I am hugely excited to be a part of,” he said.

“This is an exciting new opportunity I’m really looking forward to, especially in the current climate. With people being more aware of their energy consumption due to rising fuel prices, we couldn’t be launching this enterprise at a better time. Discussions are already being had with a number of potential suppliers and manufacturers over exciting partnerships.”

He added: “It’s exciting to be directly involved in the delivery and activation of The Energy Training Academy’s brand, marketing and business development. This facility will offer a wealth of opportunity to the local area and I can’t wait to see the huge impact it has on the community and further afield.”