CalMac given go-ahead to order more ferries

Minister's commitment

New CalMac ferries are being ordered

Two further ferries will be ordered by the Scottish Government to help boost capacity and the reliability of vessels serving island communities.

The Government is making new money available to enable Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) to replace vessels in its fleet, with these first ships serving the Skye triangle routes to Lochmaddy and Tarbert,

The ships will be designed to the same specification as those being built in Turkey to serve Islay. The more standardised vessel type could be made available for a variety of routes, providing potential economies of scale and enhanced public value.

It is expected the contract will be awarded before the end of the year with overall project costs estimated at around £115 million, including allowance for minor port improvements.

Ministers will be determined to avoid a repeat of the cost over-run and delays that have dogged the two ferries being built by Ferguson Marine on the Clyde.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said: “The Scottish Government is absolutely committed to improving the lifeline ferry fleet and better meeting the needs of island communities, so I’m pleased to announce additional funding to allow CMAL to launch a procurement for two additional vessels for the CalMac fleet.

Jenny Gilruth: ‘absolutely committed’

“Our intention is that these ferries would be deployed on the Skye triangle routes to Lochmaddy and Tarbert, delivering dedicated services to communities in the peak season rather than the shared vessel operation currently in place.

“This will create the opportunity for significantly increased capacity and resilience for the communities of the Western Isles.

“It will also allow consideration of all options to deploy Vessel 802 [one of the Ferguson ferries] on an alternative route, including potentially alongside her sister ship, the MV Glen Sannox, to provide additional capacity to and from Arran in the peak season.

“All the options will be discussed with island communities at the appropriate time.”