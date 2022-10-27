C-suite hires for Simple Online Healthcare

Pharmacy

Simple Online Healthcare, the online pharmacy specialist, has made two C-suite hires as the company targets further international growth. Rebecca Moore joins as chief operating officer, with Panos Karyofyllis hired as chief growth officer.

Ms Moore began her career at Unilever, and spent three years with Royal Bank of Scotland before moving to Skyscanner to work closely with the travel site’s COO Mark Logan around operations and transformational change, including a relocation to Singapore to help run the Skyscanner business across thirteen Asia-Pacific markets.

Latterly, at Skyscanner, she worked to help run the company’s Europe, Middle East, African, and Americas divisions. Ms Moore, who also brings experience in supply chain and logistics, joined vacation rental startup TravelNest as vice president of operations in 2019, before being appointed COO in 2020.

Mr Karyofyllis joins from Skyscanner where he held various leadership positions across growth, marketing, strategy, and insights, most recently as senior director of performance marketing. In his previous position at Skyscanner, he oversaw the company’s growth strategy for Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Addy Mohammed, co-founder, Simple Online Healthcare, said: “Becs and Panos bring unrivalled experience in building brands in global markets, worked closely with our Non-executive Directors Shane and Jules during their time at Skyscanner, and we couldn’t be happier to have them on board.”