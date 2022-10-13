Buyers and tenants squeezed in tight housing market

Builders' values fall

Demand for new homes in Scotland is falling (pic: Terry Murden)

Fewer buyers are entering the Scottish housing market while landlords are withdrawing properties for tenants following the government’s rents freeze.

The latest RICS UK Residential Market Survey reveals a fall in new buyers in September (-24%), the fifth consecutive month of declining interest and sales.

A net balance of -5% of Scottish respondents expect sales to fall in the next three months.

Prices have been propped up by a lack of supply, but the outlook is less positive over the next quarter.

In the lettings market, tenant demand continues to rise but at a slower rate, alongside a fall in landlord instructions for the second successive month.

As a result, near-term expectations point to further strong growth in rental prices over the coming three months.