Boris takes early lead in race for Downing St

Ex-PM backed

Could he make a spectacular return? Boris outside Number Ten

Boris Johnson has taken an early lead among Tory MPs to replace Liz Truss as Prime minister following her humiliating resignation after just 44 days in power.

A quarter of Tory MPs have declared support for their preferred candidates and Mr Johnson is on course for a spectacular return to Downing Street.

He has 48 backers, with main rival Rishi Sunak on 32 and Penny Mordaunt on 15, according to the political website Guido Fawkes.

The party requires candidates to secure nominations from 100 MPs to get on the ballot. It means that a maximum of three are likely to get to a vote.

Nominations will close at 2pm on Monday and the final two candidates will go head-to-head in an online vote by party members next Friday when the new leader will be announced.

Despite Mr Johnson’s early lead, there are doubts whether he will garner enough support to reach the threshold.

Supporters who are willing to forgive him the misdemeanours that forced him out of office say he has a mandate for government and is the Tories’ best hope of challenging Labour.

Former Chancellor Mr Sunak is expected to spend the weekend drumming up support. He also divides the party between those who see him as being wrongly denied by Ms Truss and others who will not forgive him for bringing down Mr Johnson.

Miss Mordaunt, the Leader of the Commons, came third in the summer leadership campaign and gave an assured performance at the despatch box on Monday when she stood in for the absent Prime Minister.