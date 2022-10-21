Boost to team at Castle Community Bank

Credit union

Stephen Pearson, left is welcomed by Adrian Sargent

Castle Community Bank (Castle) the credit union based in Leith, has boosted its growth plans and financial inclusion ambitions by making key appointments to its board and executive team.

Experienced non-executive director Stephen Pearson has been appointed as chair. Following a career in law and financial services, Mr Pearson has also recently been appointed chair of the newly formed Financial Inclusion For Scotland.

Earlier this month, Suzanne Gush was appointed chief financial officer. Ms Gush has significant financial services experience and will support the board and management team in this next phase of Castle’s growth.

Mr Pearson said: “The current cost-of-living-crisis and challenging UK financial climate, illustrate how important it is that all communities have access to fair savings and loan products as well as financial education.

“I’m looking forward to helping Castle and its partners make a positive difference in north Edinburgh and beyond, at such a key time for the organisation.”

Last year Castle appointed Adrian Sargent as chief executive, who, alongside the previous chair, Ian Irvin, has overseen a period of substantial growth to ensure its sustainability in a difficult financial climate.

Mr Sargent said: “Stephen will be a great asset for Castle as we continue growing. Being fintech enabled, Castle is now well placed to help its members from a position of increasing strength.

“With Stephen’s fresh perspective and ethical fintech-savvy, Castle can find new ways of supporting our members. At Castle we are about sustainability for both the organisation and the community, and we are passionate about working hard for our communities. I’m excited about the next chapter for Castle, working with Stephen, Suzanne and the rest of the team.”

Castle’s branch in Leith was opened in 2018 by actor and social activist Michael Sheen.