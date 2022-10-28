Barratt to expand Borders timber frame firm

£6m outlay

Oregon: will see new jobs and investment

Barratt Developments is to increase its workforce and invest in plant development at Selkirk-based Oregon Timber Frame which it acquired in 2019.

The plan includes 40 additional jobs, £6m invested in manufacturing capacity, and the development of new office premises.

It forms part of Barratt’s long-term goal to increase its use of modern methods of construction offsite while reducing its carbon footprint, both of which are enabled by timber frame technology.

Timber frame construction is also a key element of Barratt’s strategy for addressing the skills challenge facing the industry.

Speaking of the new investment, Douglas McLeod, regional managing director for Barratt Developments Scotland, said: “When we acquired Oregon we knew we were investing in an excellent business with an experienced team, skilled workforce and high quality product.

“It was always our intention to bolster this investment by increasing capacity at the site and creating new employment opportunities in Selkirk.

“We’re very pleased to be making this announcement today. Since acquisition, we’ve grown the workforce and we’re proud to have created 70 new roles, with more in the pipeline.”

Since acquiring the firm in June 2019, Barratt has increased the volume from 1,900 kits to over 3,600 kits per annum.

The 40 new roles are part of its commitment to expand and maintain a presence in Selkirk. They include designers as well as technical and construction management positions.

Work on the extension and new premises is set to commence in Spring 2023.

Oregon was established in 1998 and prior to its acquisition, it was one of the UK’s largest timber frame manufacturers specialising in the design, manufacture and erection of high quality timber frame structures for the construction industry.

It now manufactures kits solely for Barratt Developments’ Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands across the UK.