Bain joins Renaissance Care as finance director

Healthcare

Scottish national care home provider, Renaissance Care, has added Liam Bain as finance director to its board in a strategic move that aligns with its plans for growth over the next 36 months.

Mr Bain (pictured) has previously held roles at Pebbles Care – a group that provides care for young people in Scotland – and Fosters Funeral Directors. He brings with him a wealth of experience in the care sector and extensive experience in rapid and strategic growth plans.

Renaissance Care is pursuing an ambitious target of growth which would take its portfolio of care homes from 16 to 30 in the next three years. In doing so, the group would be doubling its workforce from 1,000 to 2,000 people.

In addition to the purchase of sites, there will be ongoing expansion across some of the existing care homes.

Mr Bain said: “Throughout the group, there is a culture of ambition to grow the business and become a market leader in the care sector – this is echoed through every area of the business including throughout the board of directors right through to grassroots staff in the care homes.

“Over the last couple of years, the care sector has experienced a turbulent period of trading but at Renaissance, we are now looking to reignite our plans for growth within the group all while retaining our promise to be the leaders of person to person care within Scotland.”

Robert Kilgour, executive chairman, said: “Liam’s track growth record sets him in great stead to support growth plans while bringing benefits to those already living and working within our homes.”

Renaissance Care group has been curating a leadership board with experience in pursuing growth and has recently appointed Nina McLean as head of people services manager, Kirsteen Feenan as head of marketing and Gordon Ritchie as head of property.