Bailey rules out further round of bond-buying

Pound falls

Andrew Bailey: ordered pension funds to get liquidity in order

Sterling plunged after Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey ruled out extending its emergency bond-buying programme and told pension funds they have three days to balance their liquidity positions.

The Bank was forced into the market for a second time on Monday to bring further stability and provide funds with an opportunity get their portfolios in order.

But Mr Bailey insists the intervention will end on Friday. His comments in Washington immediately sent the pound on another downward spiral, falling against the dollar from 1.1178p to 1.0969p.

Trade bodies have called for the Bank to continue its programme in order to avoid a “cliff-edge” for institutions.

The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association want the deadline extended, possibly beyond the medium term fiscal plan due to be presented by the Chancellor on Hallowe’en.

Mr Bailey told those attending an event organised by the Institute of International Finance: “We have announced that we will be out by the end of this week. We think the re-balancing must be done.

“And my message to the funds involved and all the firms involved managing those funds: You’ve got three days left now. You’ve got to get this done.”

Some fear the Governor’s message will see another spike in yields on UK bonds.