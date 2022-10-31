BA-EasyJet tie-up would make ‘perfect sense’

Takeover talk

EasyJet’s leisure business would be a prized by BA

A takeover of budget airline EasyJet by British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines would make “perfect sense” as business travel shrinks, says a market analyst.

IAG is said to be casting an eye over UK-based EasyJet and TAP, Portugal’s flag carrier, which the Lisbon government is set to sell-off.

EasyJet shares were up 20p (6.09%) to 348.5p in the first hour of trading on the stock market. It is expected to report losses of £180 million this financial year and has cut capacity for the winter. Its market value – just £2.64 billion following this morning’s rise – has put it in the sights of predators.

IAG, formed more than a decade ago by the merger of British Airways and Iberia, also includes the former Irish state-owned carrier Aer Lingus and Vueling, the Spanish holiday airline. It recently returned to profitability and is forecasting operating earnings for 2022 of €1.1 billion.

At last week’s third quarter results, Luis Gallego, chief executive, said: “We are a platform for consolidation. We will only do what makes sense but we see there are opportunities to be stronger. We are a group that wants to consolidate the industry.”