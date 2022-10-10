Are Greens Powders Good For You: Benefits & How To Use It?

Advertorial Content |

Science is so amazing that dietary supplements of green powders have been created for those who do not have a daily fruit and vegetable intake that meets the minimum needs to obtain all the health benefits that leafy greens can provide.

Fresh vegetables are part of any healthy diet, but sometimes, schedules can be hectic, leaving no time for cooking or packing healthy snacks such as fresh fruits to eat throughout the day.

We could say that a greens powder is a powerful juice powder concentrate, of which you can take multiple servings a day, helping you to get the nutritional benefits of green vegetables, which in turn will aid you with other things like regulating your gut health, blood pressure and even improve your bone and cardiovascular health.

Are Greens Powders Good For You

Many websites focusing on health developments such as HealthCanal.com have demonstrated that most greens powders are indeed good for you. They can be an excellent dietary supplement to meet the daily 400 gr of fruits and vegetables recommended by the World Health Organization.

These green supplements can promote the body’s natural detoxification processes, and are also packed with Selenium, a trace mineral that aids the immune system to fight infections. Another example is the content of Vitamin C and K, both with in vivo antioxidant properties that fight the free radicals of cell damage, which produces chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes.

Also, they contain natural sugar substitutes like monk fruit extract and stevia leaf extract, so you don’t have to worry about the health issues that consuming sugar can produce.

Greens Powder Benefits

Vegetable powders provide numerous health benefits such as:

Boosting Energy Levels

Most green powders are low in calories, so you might think it’s strange for them to provide energy. Still, some greens powders contain ingredients like green tea extract which contains caffeine, which helps to be more alert.

Its Ingredients Have Healing Properties

Greens powders vary in ingredients. Nonetheless, some compounds are very popular and included in many of them, especially because of their healing properties, thus promoting optimal health.

Grape seed extract promotes blood circulation and helps prevent thrombus formation. Flavonoids help reinforce blood vessels, give them vigor and strength, and are also considered a natural supplement that can help prevent different types of cancer, such as skin, prostate, and breast cancer.

They can also have natural fiber compounds like rice bran and apple fiber, which are known to help slow the absorption of sugar.

Aid Microcirculation

This is the most important functional part of the blood supply in the human organism and develops in the network of fine blood capillaries. It fulfills vital transport tasks and is responsible for delivering nutrients to tissues and organs, eliminating cellular waste, and promoting the immune system. Microcirculation has also been linked to high blood pressure.

A study has proved that supplementation with a juice powder concentrate and exercise decrease oxidation and inflammation, and improve microcirculation in obese women, so you might want to use powdered vegetables for healthy blood pressure!

Improve Your Nutrient Intake

We all know that having five servings of fruits and vegetables per day is very difficult. That’s when a green supplement can come in handy. Green juice can be a rich source of carotenoids, minerals, antioxidants, and fat-soluble vitamins. This green stuff should be part of a healthy diet, as one tablespoon might contain the compounds of 30 or more different vegetables, superfoods, and fruits.

How To Use Greens Powder

There are many useful resources you can take as a baseline for using greens powder correctly: You can add them to fruit smoothies, protein shakes, coconut water, vegetable milk, cow milk, and so on. They come with a scoop so you use the recommended portion.

If you are not into drinking it, you can also add it to baked goods like bread, baked oats, and muffins. You can also add it to pancake batter, use it for pasta sauce, and even on soups. The best way to use it is, however, you see fit for your needs.

Possible Drawbacks of Vegetables Powder

Like everything else, these supplements can also have counterproductive effects if proper precautions are not taken. Remember that before you start taking any dietary supplement, you should consult your doctor.

Medication Interference

Green powders do come with their health concerns because in some cases, the blend contains a formula of unique ingredients from certain companies, and the amounts of each ingredient don’t have to be listed on the nutritional labels, so the formula is kept secret from the consumer.

This could lead to a severe effect because you could be taking too-high dosages of probiotics, minerals, or vitamins that could interfere with medications such as:

Cholesterol medications

Blood thinners

Immune-suppressors

Some chemotherapy drugs

Allergy medications

Also, if you take other supplements, like a vitamin or mineral supplement, talk to your doctor to avoid toxicity.

Other Drawbacks

They might contain contaminants, i.e. heavy metals such as cadmium, as they are not regulated by the FDA.

Some herbs can cause allergic reactions.

Some ingredients could be risky for breastfeeding.

Conclusion

Eating fresh produce and whole foods will always be the primary option because it is the best. There are controversies on the benefits of greens powder, but with proper use, it can be beneficial for filling nutritional gaps in those who don’t get enough vegetables and leafy greens in their daily diets.

These are supplements to accompany a healthy diet and lifestyle, so results are also not guaranteed to happen overnight. Also, try to check if the powdered greens you chose have third-party testing, so you can be sure that they are free from contaminants.