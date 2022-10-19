Utility boss
Anglian’s Plant to take helm at Scottish Water
Scottish Water has appointed Alex Plant, currently director of strategy and regulation at Anglian Water, as chief executive.
Mr Plant will take over from Douglas Millican when he steps down from the role on 31 May next year after a decade in post.
The appointment was made after a recruitment process undertaken by Scottish Water’s board and led by chair Dame Susan Rice. The Scottish Government has approved Mr Plant’s appointment.
Dame Susan said: “Alex brings a unique blend of experience in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors, and in organisations large and small.
“Through his very interesting career consistently runs a thread of public service and of genuine commitment to communities, customers and staff. I have no doubt that Alex will smoothly pick up where Douglas leaves off. As a strategist and an implementer, Alex is well poised to lead Scottish Water into the future.”
Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy, Michael Matheson, said: “It is clear that there will be challenges ahead with the ongoing cost-of-living pressures, and with the need to address and adapt to climate change when delivering water services.
“But I am encouraged by the progress that has already been made by Scottish Water, with £623m being invested in 2021-22 to upgrade essential treatment works and the water supply and sewerage networks. High customer satisfaction levels and strong performance in drinking water quality, along with reducing environmental impacts, are a record I’m sure Alex will want to build upon.”
Mr Plant said: “A key challenge will be taking forward the transformation work which is already underway. This will ensure that Scotland’s water and waste water services continue to provide value for money and provide confidence for customers as we face some real challenges, especially around climate change.”
Prior to joining Anglian Water, Mr Plant, 52, held positions in the Royal Mail, Cambridgeshire County Council, Civil Aviation Authority and HM Treasury, as well as having held several non-executive director roles. The salary for the CEO role at Scottish Water is £295,000, less than any comparable water company chief executive in Great Britain.
Scottish Water is responsible for public water supply and waste water services to five million people. Services are supported by a vast range of infrastructure and assets as well as a multi-million pound capital investment programme.
The organisation is progressing a transformation programme which will achieve net zero status by 2040 and improve resilience for customers for years to come.