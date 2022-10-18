Alba Bank hires ex-SFE CEO Jones as chair

Board boost

Jim McColl and Graeme Jones

Graeme Jones, former chief executive of Scottish Financial Enterprise, has been named chair of the Jim McColl-backed small business investment bank Alba.

Mr McColl is a founding investor in Alba which aims to become Scotland’s version of new-style digital banks such as Monzo and Revolut. It hopes to get its banking licence by the end of the year.

It had been due to launch in the second half of last year, and the delay has been blamed on the impact of the pandemic and current economic conditions.

The appointment of Mr Jones is a clear indication that it is closer to becoming operational. He spent 40 years in a range of senior operational roles with companies such as Standard Life, RBS, Aviva Life and Experian.

As CEO at Scottish Financial Enterprise, he oversaw growth in membership and revenue, alongside helping to establish FinTech Scotland. He also founded the SFE Young Professionals Network.

He said: “I’m truly excited to be joining the highly motivated team at Alba aiming to launch the first new bank in the West of Scotland in over 130 years.