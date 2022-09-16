Update:

Housing policy

Wood in warning to ministers over rent freeze

| September 16, 2022
Jane Wood: ‘Housing needs greater priority’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Jane Wood, newly-appointed chief executive of Homes For Scotland, has called on the Scottish government to give housing greater priority in policy making and to think carefully about the long term impact of recent rent freezes.

In her first interview since taking over at the industry organisation, Ms Wood said housing is often ‘lost’ among government portfolios and that it does not even have a firm commitment on the number of homes it wants to build.

Speaking to Daily Business she said that rising costs in the housing sector will impact on other policy areas, not least in health and wellbeing. Analysts calculate that poor housing costs the NHS £2.5bn.

She warns that the rent freeze will have a detrimental affect on the market and that rising costs will affect the provision of affordable housing.

INTERVIEW: Building hopes of a better deal for housing

, News, Property, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Kwasi Kwarteng

Kwarteng to unveil tax cuts in mini-budget

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to reverse the recent rise in national insurance contributions inRead More

Ursula Von Der Leyen

Truss facing new test as EU plans windfall tax

More pressure for a windfall tax is likely to be piled on Prime Minister LizRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.