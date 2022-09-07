Tuchel axed after £250m summer spending spree

Pochettino, Zidane in Chelsea frame

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Sacked: Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea have sacked manager Thomas Tuchel just weeks after he spent more than £250m in the summer transfer market.

The German was dismissed in the wake of his side’s Champions League defeat by Dinamo Zagreb last night which continued the Blues’ dismal start to the season.

Former PSG and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is among the favourites to replace Tuchel, with Zinedine Zidane and Brighton’s Graham Potter also understood to be in the frame.

Tuchel was handed an improved contract to 2024 – reported to be worth £10m a year – after winning the Champions League final against Manchester City in May last year just four months after replacing Frank Lampard.

However, despite £255m having been splashed out on recruiting eight new players including Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucarella and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a Premier League record transfer window, Chelsea failed to hit any sort of form since this season kicked off.

American businessman Todd Boehly has now wielded the axe just three months after completing his takeover of the club, with Chelsea sitting sixth in the Premier League with a record of just seven wins from their last 16 league games.

Tuchel signed an initial 18-month contract when he replaced Lampard in January 2021 but convinced the club to include a clause granting him another two years if he won the Champions League or the Premier League.

A statement from Chelsea said: “As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.”