Truss will take action on energy bills this week

Cost of living

Liz Truss: wants to encourage business investment

Prime Minister in waiting Liz Truss will announce plans this week to tackle the energy cost crisis and will stick to her plan to cut business taxes.

Speaking this morning, Ms Truss said she will act on bills and on supply, but declined to say what measures she will take.

“I understand people are struggling with eye-watering energy bills with predictions of worse down the track. I will act immediately on bills and on energy supply,” she said. “Those two things go hand in hand.

“We need to deal with the immediate problem. We need to help people, we need to help businesses. But we also need to sort out the supply issue.

‘Within one week, I will make sure there is an announcement on how we are going to deal with the issue of energy bills and long term supply to put this country on the right footing for winter.

“I want to reassure people I will act within one week. What I cannot do is say what that announcement will be. It will take a week to sort out the precise plan.”

She declined to say if she would freeze energy bills.

She said it was important to develop renewables and nuclear. “It is also important we use the resources in the North Sea. There is more we can do to exploit current gas fields. I support exploring fracking.

“It is also about more offshore wind and moving faster on all those projects.”

She said she is “absolutely determined” to sort out the problem. On taxes, she said she would provide a full plan “within a month” on how she intended to reduce taxes and get the British economy moving forward.

She is expected to reverse the rise in national insurance contributions introduced by her rival for the leadership Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor.

“We said in our manifesto we would not raise national insurance and I will reverse that decision [to raise it]” she said, adding that cutting taxes will help businesses.

“Last time we cut corporation tax we saw revenues rise. If we raise it it will be harder to get investment. Having lower corporation tax will increase investment. Putting up tax will not attract investment. We need to build roads, power stations and reservoirs and I am determined to take the tough decisions to move that forward.”

She said it was the job of the Bank of England to bring down inflation and she is a “great believer in the independence of the Bank of England.

The new leader of the Conservative party will be announced on Monday and on Tuesday will have an audience with the Queen at Balmoral Castle to become the next Prime Minister.

.. more follows