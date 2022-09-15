Truss ‘to scrap sugar tax on soft drinks’

Levy plan

Soft drinks may be excused sugar tax

Prime Minister Liz Truss is planning to scrap sugar taxes on soft drinks and ditch some anti-obesity measures to ease the cost-of-living crisis in the country, according to government sources.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has ordered health officials to review obesity control measures, a move that is likely to result in the removal of many of them.

The Times reported that a ban on “buy one, get one free” promotions on unhealthy food, which was delayed by the government earlier this year amid rising costs, is now unlikely to go ahead.

A ban on sweets and chocolates on display at the checkout, set to take effect next month, was also in doubt.

In August, Mr Truss said she would scrap plans to restrict multi-buy deals on food and drink high in fat, salt, or sugar and would not impose any new levies on unhealthy food

She said people “don’t want the government telling them what to eat.”